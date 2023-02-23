Recall Issued For Popular Rao's Specialty Food Product

A recall has been issued for a popular Rao's Homemade Brand specialty food product.

Sunny Dell Foods is recalling its 12-ounce jars of Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms because the affected jars of the condiment may contain undeclared tree nuts (pine nuts), the FDA announced.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed across retail stores in the Northeast US and through mail order e-commerce.

The product comes in a 12-ounce glass jar marked with lot number SD21160-03 RPOA, on top of the lid/cap, with UPC 7 47479 00110 6.

The recall does not apply to other condiments with different lot numbers, or sauces & soups under the Rao’s Homemade brand. Only this lot is affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a tree nut-containing condiment product was distributed in the Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts (pine nuts).

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an accidental mislabeling during the production run.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled 12-ounce packages of Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms condiment are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-610-932-5164 Ext. 102, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.