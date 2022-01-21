Recall Issued For Popular Frozen Food Product

A frozen macaroni and cheese product is being recalled across the country due to undeclared allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Amy’s Kitchen has initiated a recall of a specific lot of its “Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze” due to the potential of trace amounts of milk, which was not declared on the label.

According to the FDA, the lot is “60J0421” and the company “is recalling this single lot out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk.”

In total, 15,626 cases of Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze are being recalled.

Officials said that “consumers should not eat Lot 60J0421 of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze to avoid the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.”

The recalled items are 8-ounce packages of the product with a “best before” date of “10/2023.”

The FDA said that Amy’s is working with its retail and distribution customers nationwide to ensure that any remaining inventory of the impacted lot of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze is removed from distribution.

No other Amy’s Kitchen products are impacted by the recall.

The recall was initiated after the FDA received a test result from a third-party lab that found that one of the meals in the lot contained trace amounts of milk protein, prompting Amy’s to contact authorities.

“At Amy’s Kitchen, the safety of consumers is the top priority,” the company stated. "Amy’s follows the highest possible food safety and quality control standards to ensure the safety and full enjoyment of its meals and is committed to implementing corrective actions flowing from the investigation of this event.”

