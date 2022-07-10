Recall Issued For Nine-Drawer Chests Sold At Costco Due To Entrapment Hazards

More than 5,000 chests of drawers that were sold at Costco locations have been recalled due to entrapment hazards that can cause serious injuries or death.

Samson International recalled about 5,400 of its Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s nine-drawer chests on Thursday, July 7, according to an announcement on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

The company has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old, the report said.

The recalled products were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses across the US and online here from December 2019 through April 2020, Samson International said.

The recall includes products with model/item number M71C3180.

The wooden chests are brown and measure about 49 inches tall, 55 inches wide, and 18 inches deep.

A label on the back of the chests says “Samson International,” the model/item number, the month and year of manufacture, and the Costco customer item number 1335751, according to the announcement.

The recalled products have manufacturing date codes between September 2019 and November 2019, the company said.

Samson International said consumers should stop using the recalled products if they're not properly anchored to the wall and place them in areas where children can't access them.

Consumers can call Samson for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit or return the recalled products to Costco.

