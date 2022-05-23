Recall Issued For Hoverboards Due To Fall, Injury Hazards

Nearly 100,000 hoverboards are the subject of a nationwide recall due to concerns that they could pose fall and injury hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

A software malfunction in the electrical system can continue to provide assistance to the motor of the hoverboards, causing continued momentum when the rider is not actively controlling the hoverboard, which could lead to injuries.

In total, approximately 93,000 hoverboards are being recalled to be repaired.

The recall involves model year 2020 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards model H1-SPFY that were sold in black with blue LED lights on the hoverboard deck near the footpads.

Hover-1 is written on the front of the hoverboard, and the recalled items have a serial number on the bottom beginning with SPFY-BLK-GO-2008, SPFY-BLK-GO-2009, or SPFY-BLK-GO-2010.

According to CPSC, a warning label can be found on the bottom of the hoverboard next to the serial number that states “H1-SPFY.”

The hoverboards were sold nationwide and online at Best Buy locations between October 2020 and October 2021.

There have been 29 reports of the software issue, with four minor injuries being reported.

Officials said that “consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to ship affected units to an authorized repair shop free of charge.”

