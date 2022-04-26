Recall Issued For Ground Beef Products Due To E. Coli Concerns

A New Jersey-based establishment is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ground beef products were produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, NJ from Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, April 8.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, FSIS said.

FSIS said it is is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FSIS said.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.

