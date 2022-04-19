Recall Issued For GE Refrigerator Brand Due To Fall Hazard

Appliance maker GE is voluntarily recalling some French door-style refrigerators after dozens of consumers reported being injured by them.

The company said an improperly installed freezer handle on some stainless steel units may detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, causing them to lose their balance and fall.

So far GE has received 71 reports of the handles detaching, leading to 37 injuries, including three serious fall injuries, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects around 155,000 units in the United States and another 2,300 in Canada. The models were manufactured between February 2020 and August 2021 and were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home appliance stores.

To remedy the issue, the company is offering free in-home repairs so service technicians can properly install the handles.

Affected consumers are encouraged to contact GE Appliances and schedule a repair appointment by calling their recall hotline at 1-888-345-4671.

The affected models are: GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS, GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS. The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

Model and serial numbers can be located inside the refrigerators on the top left side.

