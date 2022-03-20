Recall Issued For Fresh Cut Fruit, Vegetable Products Due To Listeria Fears

A company has recalled fresh-cut fruit, vegetable, and ready-to-eat dip products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. recalled all of its fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips processed at production facilities in New York, according to an announcement on Sunday, March 20.

The products were distributed in New York and surrounding states, the company said.

The recalled fruit and vegetable products are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal, and they have "Best if Used By" dates between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022, the announcement reads.

The ready-to-eat dips included in the recall are in seven-ounce clear plastic clamshell containers with "Best if Used By" dates between March 15, 2022, to March 31, 2022, Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. reported.

Find the full list of recalled products here.

The company said no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported as of the announcement.

Retailers and consumers can direct questions to Fruit Fresh Up, Inc by calling 716-684-3400, the company reported.

