Recall Issued For Brand Of Mixed Mushrooms Due To Listeria Risk

A company is recalling packages of mixed mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Farm Fresh Produce LLC announced on Tuesday, March 22, that it is recalling all of its 14.11-ounce packages of "TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS," which were distributed in stores nationwide.

The company said the mushrooms are in a clear plastic package marked with UPC 6957937481850.

Farm Fresh Produce LLC said so far, the company hasn't received any reports of illnesses connected to the recalled products.

The recall was issued after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in packages of the products, according to the announcement.

The Food & Drug Administration is investigating the source of the contamination.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Those with questions can call the company at 1-323-583-1128.

