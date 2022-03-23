Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Will Bring Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds With Snow, Wintry Mix For Some Parts Of Region
Business

Recall Issued For Brand Of Mixed Mushrooms Due To Listeria Risk

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Farm Fresh Product LLC

A company is recalling packages of mixed mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Farm Fresh Produce LLC announced on Tuesday, March 22, that it is recalling all of its 14.11-ounce packages of "TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS," which were distributed in stores nationwide. 

The company said the mushrooms are in a clear plastic package marked with UPC 6957937481850.

Farm Fresh Produce LLC said so far, the company hasn't received any reports of illnesses connected to the recalled products.

The recall was issued after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in packages of the products, according to the announcement. 

The Food & Drug Administration is investigating the source of the contamination.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Those with questions can call the company at 1-323-583-1128.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.