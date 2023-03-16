Recall Issued For Brand Of Mirrors Due To Laceration Hazard

IKEA is recalling a brand of mirrors due to a laceration hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic fittings of the recalled IKEA LETTAN mirrors that attach to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing the risk of laceration to consumers.

The recall for about 22,400 mirrors was issued Thursday, March 16.

The receive a refund, contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls.

For more on the recall from IKEA, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.