Recall Issued For Brand Of Heated Blankets Due To Burn, Fire Hazards

A company has recalled thousands of heated blankets after receiving reports of blankets overheating, posing a burn risk.

MWA LLC recalled about 4,200 LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets on Thursday, April 21, according to an announcement from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the alert, the blankets can overheat if they're left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time.

The company said it has received three reports of blankets overheating, including a report from a customer who said their wrist was burned.

One customer reported that they saw flames.

The products were sold at T.J. Maxx, Urban Outfitters, and other stores across the US from January through March.

The blankets are white and polyester with a Sherpa lining, and they measure 50 inches by 50 inches.

The company said consumers should stop using the blankets and call MWA for a full refund or $50 voucher towards the purchase of another LUXE+WILLOW product.

