Recall Issued For Brand Of Cookies Sold Nationwide At Target

A company has recalled packages of cookies that were sold at Target stores across the United States due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens.

J&M Foods recalled about 1,464 packages of its Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which were erroneously packaged with chocolate chip cookies, the company announced on Thursday, June 30.

This means the packaging does not list the presence of the allergens soy or eggs, the company said.

The recalled products were sold in seven-ounce packages and have a UPC of 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code of BB 18-Apr-2023, the company reported.

J&M Foods said there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled cookies.

Those who purchased the recalled product can call Target at 1-800-440-0680 or J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278 for a refund.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.