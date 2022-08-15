Recall Issued For 2M Infant Swings, Rockers Due To Entanglement, Strangulation Hazards

Millions of infant swings that were distributed in stores across the country are being recalled due to an entanglement and strangulation hazard that caused the death of a 10-month-old baby.

About two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers were recalled because when the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the seat and crawling infants can become entangled, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4moms announced on Monday, Aug. 15.

According to the announcement, 4moms has received two reports of infants getting caught in the MamaRoo swing straps, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation and a 10-month-infant who suffered bruising to his neck and was rescued by a caregiver.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, the company said.

The recall includes MamaRoo models that use a three-point harness, including:

Versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005)

Version 3.0 (model number 1026)

Version 4.0 (model number 1037)

The RockaRoo has a model number of 4M-012 located on the bottom of the unit.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores across the US and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August of this year, the report said.

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access," the announcement reads. "Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use."

Consumers can contact 4moms at 877-870-7390 or through email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com.

