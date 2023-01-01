Contact Us
Recall Issued For 28K Kitchen Ranges Due To Carbon Monoxide Danger

Joe Lombardi
ZLINE announced the recall of 28,000 30- and 36-inch RG gas ranges. Photo Credit: CPSC

A company is recalling gas kitchen ranges because the oven can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, potentially causing serious injury or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

ZLINE announced the recall of 28,000 30- and 36-inch RG gas ranges on Thursday, Dec. 29, saying that it has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

It involves gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. 

The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish. T

The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door. 

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. 

For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open. 

The ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $5,000 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com. 

Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in the recall.

