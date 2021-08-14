Recall Issued For 266,000 Ram Pickup Trucks

The manufacturer of Ram pickup trucks is recalling more than 260,000 vehicles in North America because side airbags can explode without warning.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said on Friday, Aug. 13, that an investigation discovered certain vehicles may be equipped with airbag inflators that were contaminated by moisture during the supplier’s manufacturing process.

"Such inflators may rupture, even without air-bag deployment, possibly sending debris into the cabin," the company said in a statement, noting that it is aware of a single rupture involving one of its vehicles in which there were no injuries.

The inflators were produced by a supplier implicated in a similar recall by another automaker, Stellantis said.

The recall involves certain model-year 2015-20 Ram 3500 pickup trucks and cab-chassis vehicles, 2500 pickups, and previous-generation 1500 pickups, now known as the Classic. The current-generation Ram 1500, which launched in model-year 2019, is not affected.

Service will be provided free of charge.

Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service. Those with questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.

A small number of inflators sold as replacement parts are also subject to recall.

For more information on the recall, click here.

