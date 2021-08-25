Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees Resettling In NY
Business

Rachel Maddow Gets New $30M Annual Contract, Will Appear On Air Less

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Rachel Maddow
Rachel Maddow Photo Credit: Twitter/@Maddow

Political pundit Rachel Maddow, who calls New England home, has inked a new multi-million dollar deal that will see her pocketing more cash while doing fewer shows once her deal expires in the spring.

Maddow, who owns a Manhattan apartment and a getaway home in Hampshire County reportedly has a new deal at MSNBC that will amount to around $30 million annually for approximately 30 shows per year.

The deal will take effect once Maddow runs out her current contract, which ends early in 2022. She is reportedly locked into the new deal through the 2024 presidential election.

Maddow will now reportedly produce other projects that include podcasts and documentaries for NBC and its affiliates, though no specifics have been released.

Previously, it had been reported that Maddow was considering leaving to pursue her own venture.

Maddow has been a fixture at MSNBC for more than a dozen years, doing “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and the cable conglomerate reportedly made “massive concessions” to keep one of their star hosts.

Neither Maddow, MSNBC nor her agents have responded to requests to comment on the deal.

The new deal, which takes effect in spring next year, will allow Maddow more time with family at their Western Massachusetts home, which she purchased in 2013.

The mansion includes two bedrooms, one-bathroom, was built in 1869 on a massive near 12-acre plot of land in West Cummington. Amenities include a fireplace and attached garage.

“Maddow sought the help of architect Nicole Migeon to build a separate bathhouse at the back of the property to facilitate a hot tub and second bathroom,” according to VelvetRopes.com. "While they could have just made the room an attached addition to the home, Maddow and her partner decided they didn’t want to change the original bones of the home.

“The structure has a pitched roof and was built with vertical wood slats; also in the bathhouse is an entertainment center that features the only tv on the property, a linen closet, and a decadent Lindsey Adelman chandelier.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.