Rachel Maddow Gets New $30M Annual Contract, Will Appear On Air Less

Political pundit Rachel Maddow, who calls New England home, has inked a new multi-million dollar deal that will see her pocketing more cash while doing fewer shows once her deal expires in the spring.

Maddow, who owns a Manhattan apartment and a getaway home in Hampshire County reportedly has a new deal at MSNBC that will amount to around $30 million annually for approximately 30 shows per year.

The deal will take effect once Maddow runs out her current contract, which ends early in 2022. She is reportedly locked into the new deal through the 2024 presidential election.

Maddow will now reportedly produce other projects that include podcasts and documentaries for NBC and its affiliates, though no specifics have been released.

Previously, it had been reported that Maddow was considering leaving to pursue her own venture.

Maddow has been a fixture at MSNBC for more than a dozen years, doing “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and the cable conglomerate reportedly made “massive concessions” to keep one of their star hosts.

Neither Maddow, MSNBC nor her agents have responded to requests to comment on the deal.

The new deal, which takes effect in spring next year, will allow Maddow more time with family at their Western Massachusetts home, which she purchased in 2013.

The mansion includes two bedrooms, one-bathroom, was built in 1869 on a massive near 12-acre plot of land in West Cummington. Amenities include a fireplace and attached garage.

“Maddow sought the help of architect Nicole Migeon to build a separate bathhouse at the back of the property to facilitate a hot tub and second bathroom,” according to VelvetRopes.com. "While they could have just made the room an attached addition to the home, Maddow and her partner decided they didn’t want to change the original bones of the home.

“The structure has a pitched roof and was built with vertical wood slats; also in the bathhouse is an entertainment center that features the only tv on the property, a linen closet, and a decadent Lindsey Adelman chandelier.”

