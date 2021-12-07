Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Teen Pleads Guilty In Connection To Fatal Crash Near Rockland HS
Business

Publisher Cancels Chris Cuomo Book After CNN Firing, Sexual Misconduct Claim

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo Photo Credit: CNN

A publisher has scrapped plans to publish a book by former news anchor Chris Cuomo after he was fired by CNN, according to a new report.

A spokesperson for Custom House, a division of HarperCollins Publishers, said the company does not intend to publish "Deep Denial," Cuomo's book which was set to be released in 2022, CNBC reported on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

CNN announced on Saturday, Dec. 4, that Cuomo was fired after the New York Attorney General's Office released new information about the extent of his role advising and supporting his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was being investigated for sexual harassment allegations.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement at the time. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

Read the full report from CNBC here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.