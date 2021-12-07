Publisher Cancels Chris Cuomo Book After CNN Firing, Sexual Misconduct Claim

A publisher has scrapped plans to publish a book by former news anchor Chris Cuomo after he was fired by CNN, according to a new report.

A spokesperson for Custom House, a division of HarperCollins Publishers, said the company does not intend to publish "Deep Denial," Cuomo's book which was set to be released in 2022, CNBC reported on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

CNN announced on Saturday, Dec. 4, that Cuomo was fired after the New York Attorney General's Office released new information about the extent of his role advising and supporting his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was being investigated for sexual harassment allegations.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement at the time. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

