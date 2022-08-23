Public Health Alert Issued For Perdue Frozen Chicken Tender Products Due to Foreign Material

A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase, FSIS said.

The frozen RTE chicken breast tenders “gluten free” were produced on July 12, 2022. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

The products bear establishment number “P-33944” immediately below the “Best if Used By:” date on the back of the plastic bag. These items were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

View the product label here.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received a complaint from a consumer reporting a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS said it "is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

