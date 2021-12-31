Public Health Alert Issued For Imported Meat, Poultry Products

Officials have announced a public health alert for an undetermined amount of imported meat and poultry products.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 29, that a recall hasn't been issued because officials have not been able to identify and contact the importers from China.

Find the full list of products included in the health alert here.

According to the announcement, the products didn't identify an eligible establishment number on their packaging, and they weren't presented to the Food Safety and Inspection Service to be reinspected.

The USDA said the issue was investigated by US Customs and Border Protection and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Retailers that bought the products are urged not to sell them, and customers are urged to dispose of the products and not consume them.

When disposing of the products, people should double bag them to reduce the possibility of an animal accessing them, officials said.

The USDA can't confirm whether the products were heated properly to control pathogens that can impact domestic livestock.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the products, the USDA said.

Read the full announcement here.

