Popular Supermarket Ranks No. 1 On List Of Best Workplaces In New York

A New York-based supermarket chain was named the best large company to work for in the state in a new ranking.

Wegmans Food Markets was ranked number one in the 2022 list of Best Workplaces in New York published by Great Place To Work.

According to Wegmans, the report was based on employee feedback collected through a large ongoing annual workforce study in the United States.

Wegmans said 89 percent of its employees said Wegmans is a great place to work.

Great Place to Work said Wegmans' fundraising and donations show how the company works to give back to communities, and the supermarket chain is an inclusive workplace that offers competitive pay and benefits.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” said Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.

