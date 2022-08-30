Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Duo Charged With Kidnapping, Robbery In Incident At Garnerville Motel
Business

Popular Supermarket Opens Larger Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace celebrated the grand opening of the larger location on Friday, Aug. 26.
Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace celebrated the grand opening of the larger location on Friday, Aug. 26. Photo Credit: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater

A popular supermarket chain is now offering fresh mozzarella and pasta at a new, larger location in Northern Westchester.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace celebrated the grand opening of its bigger location at the Yorktown Green Shopping Center on Friday, Aug. 26, Yorktown officials announced. 

Located at 327 Downing Drive in Yorktown Heights, the store offers a pasta room where customers can watch fresh ravioli being made, a beer cave, a seafood department, and a fresh mozzarella station.

The 45,000-square-foot supermarket is about 7,000 square feet larger than the company's previous location at 380 Downing Drive, officials reported. 

“Uncle Giuseppe’s upgrade to a larger location is yet another example of how businesses within and outside of Yorktown are keen to invest in our community,” Supervisor Matt Slater said.

According to the announcement, the supermarket also offers cuisines from around the world, including a sushi station operated by Sushi Maru Express.

Uncle Giuseppe's currently has 10 locations in the tri-state area.

