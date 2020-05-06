Popular Rockland Restaurant/Bar Announces Closure After Decades-Long Run

A popular restaurant and bar that's been a staple for decades and which served as a backdrop for a Showtime series has filled its final order.

Rockland County staple O’Donoghue’s Tavern, more commonly known as O’D’s, which has been a Main Street fixture in Nyack since the end of World War II, announced that it will be closing its doors.

The Rockland County staple reopened under new ownership in 2015.

In a Facebook post this week, O’Donoghue’s Tavern owners Geoff Torrens and Diane Furhmann announced the closure, saying it comes with a “heavy heart.”

“Over the past 4 1/2 years we so enjoyed being a part of Nyack's vibrant community and we'll surely miss it,” they wrote. “We have the fondest memories of all the fun we've had and our wonderful patrons and thank you to our dedicated and hard-working staff, our loyal customers, the musicians and artists and everybody behind the scenes that made OD's happen.”

The pair reportedly cited the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and New York’s “new normal” as non-essential businesses and restaurants slowly begin reopening under new state guidance.

The bar had temporarily closed on Monday, March 16.

Patrons of the popular pub flooded its Facebook page lamenting the loss of the establishment.

“So upsetting!!,” one poster wrote. “Thank you for being the coziest most charming spot ever with the most delicious food and the warmest staff. This was truly my favorite spot and I wish you all only good things to come. Always so much peace and delight to be found at OD’s.”

A second patron praised the owners for their diverse menu options and special event nights.

“I’m so very sad to hear of this,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the hospitality through the years. I will miss playing there on Monday nights there more than you’ll know.

“Additionally, it was the place where we could go to in town where everyone in the family would be happy. My carnivorous self, my vegan daughter, literally everyone. I wish you best of luck in your future endeavors. But......this really sucks.”

O’Donoghue’s has been a popular spot for Showtime, which has filmed scenes from “Ray Donovan” multiple times inside the building:

