ID Released For 23-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Busy Area Roadway
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Location In Hudson Valley

Sweetgreen is opening a brand-new location in Chappaqua.
A popular restaurant chain known for its salads is opening a new location in Westchester County.

The new Sweetgreen location will be in Chappaqua and opening day is on Tuesday, April 19, according to representatives.

The 3,280 square-foot restaurant, located at 480 North Bedford Road Suite #D-5, can accommodate 44 guests inside and 16 guests outdoors.

Sweetgreen's rotating menu features spring offerings, which will be available through May, including Chicken Chimichurri Bowl, Mushroom Chimichurri Bowl, and Chimichurri Protein Plate, representatives announced.

Representatives said for each meal sold on opening day at the Chappaqua location, the restaurant will donate a meal to Westchester Community Opportunity Program.

