Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Location In Hudson Valley

Dog Haus, a restaurant chain known for its signature hot dogs, is set to open a new location in Westchester County.

The new location will be open at 3137 East Main St. in Mohegan Lake in the next few weeks, according to representatives.

A confirmed opening date has not yet been announced as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The chain operates locations across the country, in states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Arizona and California.

