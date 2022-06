A popular restaurant chain known for its chicken fingers is set to open a brand-new location in Westchester County.

The Cross County Center in Yonkers announced that Sticky's Finger Joint will soon open a location there.

The shopping center, located at 8000 Mall Walk, did not share an opening date for the new restaurant.

Sticky's operates more than a dozen locations across New York and New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.