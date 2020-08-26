Popular Pizzeria Closes Westchester Location

A popular pizzeria known for its thin, charred crust has closed one of its locations in the region.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza has permanently closed the doors of its Westchester location on Main Street in White Plains.

However, the chain has five restaurants on Long Island -- in Bohemia, Woodbury, Commack, Carle Place, Stony Brook and Wantagh -- as well as seven other states, including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Other staples at Anthony's are homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino) and oven roasted chicken wings.

The establishment had been situated in White Plains for 10 years.

