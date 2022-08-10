Popular Pair Retiring After 32 Years Running Highly-Rated Pizzeria In Hudson Valley

The owners of a favorite Hudson Valley pizza shop have decided to retire after 32 years in business.

Johnny and Drita Tomaj, the owners of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, who won Daily Voice's Best Pizza in Dutchess County several years ago, said it's time to spend time with the grandkids instead of tossing pizza dough.

"For all these years of support, we want to thank you: our customers and friends. This time is bittersweet for us," the couple said.

Besides hanging out with the grandchildren, the duo also plans to travel, and well, just have some fun.

"We are so glad to be finally retiring to spend time with our beautiful grandchildren and travel, but we are also sad because we will miss the relationships our pizzeria has founded," they added.

But no fear about being without pizza, word has it that the couple sold the business to another Hopewell Junction businessman who plans to open a new pizzeria/restaurant.

Happy Retirement.

