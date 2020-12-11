Popular Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location In Area

Casa Vallarta, a restaurant chain owned by a family from Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's Pacific Ocean coast, chose this area for its sixth Northeast location.

The establishment celebrated a grand opening at its new Ulster County location, located in Lake Katrine, at 1571 Ulster Ave. location on Saturday, Nov. 7.

"The wait is over amigos," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "The best Mexican Restaurant and food in town, we are waiting for you this Saturday at our grand opening."

The restaurant has one other Hudson Valley location - in Poughkeepsie - as well as in Massachusetts: in Northborough, Saugus, Brockton, and Falmouth

"This place is a hidden gem," wrote Heather D. from Worcester of the Northborough location on Yelp. "They (brought us) fresh tortilla chips and salsa which is to die for then they look like little egg rolls with potato in them on the house dish of refried beans our table was full even before we ordered.

" My husband had the steak fajitas it was enough to feed [three] people--fresh ingredients and the rice was superb. I ordered tacos they were huge and stuffed perfectly."

Casa Vallarta offers eight types of tacos, two pages of mixed drinks, seven varieties of enchiladas and five options for chimichangas on their extensive 23-page menu. Among their menu items are:

The Baja Chimichanga: a choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or pork topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and red sauce served with sides of sour cream and guacamole

Enchiladas de Camarones: three enchiladas with sauteed shrimp, peppers, mushrooms and onions, topped with cheese sauce and green onions and served with sour cream and guacamole

Jalisco Tacos: carne asada in three soft tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions, served with house-made ranchero sauce and a lime on the side

