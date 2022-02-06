Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Head-On Palisades Parkway Crash Kills Two In Rockland County
Business

Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Reopens After Five-Month Hiatus

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Donuts from the Mamaroneck location
Donuts from the Mamaroneck location Photo Credit: Dorna N. / Yelp

A popular Westchester County eatery is back in business after a months-long closure due to storm damage.

Duck Donuts announced that it reopened its Mamaroneck location on Saturday, Feb. 5.

"We finally have our ducks in a row and we’re ready to open our doors," the business announced in a Facebook post.

The donut shop announced it was temporarily closing its doors in early September after it experienced significant flooding and damage when Tropical Depression Ida moved through the region.

"Our staff is working hard cleaning up and helping to sort through the mess before we can reopen," the business shared in a post in September. "There’s a lot of work to be done but like many who have been affected by this storm, we will get through it."

The business is located at 805 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.