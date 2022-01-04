Contact Us
Breaking News: Café In Area 'Closed Until Further Notice'
Business

Popular Hudson Valley Deli Temporarily Closes

Kathy Reakes
Shelly's Deli.
Shelly's Deli. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular Hudson Valley deli has been forced to temporarily close for at least a week after everyone who works there has become sick.

Shelly's Deli on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie, said on Facebook that "our entire house had become sick between Christmas and New Years and out of an abundance of caution we are going to stay closed until further notice."

The owners didn't say if it was COVID-related illnesses, but they are hoping to be up and running by the end of the week with a worst-case scenario being next week. 

"Thank you for understanding and everyone stay well and if you’re sick take lots of vitamin C, drink lots of fluids, and stay home!," they said on Facebook. 

