Popular, Highly Rated Tarrytown Restaurant To Close Temporarily

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant run by a celebrity chef will be shutting down for the summer as they look to “reorganize and reassess after a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a post on social media, Top Chef alum Dale Talde announced that Goosefeather, the restaurant in Westchester County at the Tarrytown House Estate, will be closing down from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, Aug. 27.

According to the restaurateur, the decision to close was difficult to make, and driven by the property operators.

“We were notified by the Tarrytown House Estate that the entire property must close its doors to the public in an effort to reorganize and reassess after a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” they stated.

“While Goosefeather operates 100 percent independently of the hotel, we do share the property and have to be respectful of its needs and procedures,” they added. “The past year has been a tumultuous one for everyone, but it has been particularly hard on the hospitality industry.”

In response to having to shut down, the restaurant planned a “See You Later shindig” that will be hosted on Sunday, May 30, for a “free food until we run out, booze for purchase affair” that quickly sold out.

“This decision was out of our hands and we are truly saddened to have to take this temporary hiatus especially when we had so many fun plans for the summer,” they stated. “We will sincerely miss seeing you all on the Tarrytown House Estate property.”

Goosefeather has been one of the most popular restaurants in the region, earning rave reviews online, including a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp.

“Goosefeather is love,” one reviewer posted. “From the moment we walked in the door we were treated with exceptional customer service. Everyone we encountered on staff was genuinely kind and truly wanted us to have an incredible experience. We've been looking forward to trying it for some time and it absolutely, absolutely was worth the wait.”

A second noted: “If I could give this place more than (five) stars, I would! Truly one of the best meals I’ve had in my entire life. Cannot recommend this place enough and can’t wait to come back.”

