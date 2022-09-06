Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

A popular restaurant chain known for its fried chicken has opened its first Westchester County location.

Sticky's Finger Joint has opened at the Cross County Center in Yonkers, the shopping center announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The restaurant is 1,740 square feet and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

According to the announcement, Sticky's was founded 10 years ago in Greenwich Village and has since expanded to nine locations in New York and four in New Jersey.

The menu features chicken tenders, sandwiches, wraps, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a popular NYC eatery for our shoppers," said Liz Pollack, senior manager of marketing for Cross County Shopping Center. "It is part of our ongoing strategy to bring the most current and fresh retail and food concepts to Westchester County’s first open-air shopping destination.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.