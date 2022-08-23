Popular Eatery To Open First Hudson Valley Location

A popular chain will soon hold the grand opening of its first Hudson Valley location.

The event for the new Robeks smoothie shop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Putnam County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives announced.

The eatery, located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel, will have a ribbon-cutting event, live music, face painting, and other entertainment, according to the announcement.

The grand opening will also be a fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs, an organization that provides free trained service dogs to individuals with disabilities.

The Robeks menu includes a variety of smoothies, fresh juices, fruit bowls, and toast.

The store will be run by Mike Jacobs, a former resident of Carmel who said he made the decision to open the business after visiting a Robeks location.

“The Robeks I visited had a great atmosphere and employees loved being there," Jacobs said. "The culture combined with serving healthy alternatives and strong sales during the pandemic made Robeks a great business idea."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.