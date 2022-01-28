Popular Eatery Opening New Location In Hudson Valley

Fans of a Hudson Valley bakery known for their wedding cakes and yummy bread and baked goods will be happy to learn they are adding another location with expanded offerings.

Orange County favorite the Newburgh Flour Shop, announced this week that it will be opening a new venture in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie in the Spring.

Called the Newburgh Flour Shop at The Academy!, the new venture will be a brand new eating and drinking destination in the heart of Poughkeepsie, said Chef and owners Michael and Alexandra Kelly.

"We're thrilled to bring Newburgh Flour Shop to Poughkeepsie this spring and have our neighbor city to the north discover our products for the first time," said Michael Kelly. "We're truly excited to open our doors at The Academy and be part of a great group of people dedicated to the revitalization of Poughkeepsie, which is close to our hearts as a small business dedicated to the economic revitalization in the City of Newburgh."

In addition to the bakery, the new establishment will include a food hall, restaurant, bar, market, and event space.

The Academy will complete the couple's efforts to bring the best bread, pastries, and cakes to the region.

In late 2021, they expanded their baking facility by building a brand new, state-of-the-art production bakery in Balmville, allowing them the space and equipment to scale up their bread and baked good production to meet clients' growing needs.

The original location on Liberty Street will focus on event and wedding cake production while still offering retail pastries and bread.

