Business

Popular Deli In Hudson Valley Announces Closure

Kathy Reakes
The Sea Deli has closed its doors. Photo Credit: Sea Deli/Facebook

A popular seafood deli and market has closed its door for good after the owners failed to find a buyer.

The owners of Ulster County staple Sea Deli Select Seafood, located in Kingston, announced on Facebook they planned to close as of Monday, Jan. 17, the location after reaching their 70s and wanting to retire, but they can't find a buyer.

"We've been trying to keep the Sea Deli open w/a buyer. That hasn't worked out," the owners posted. "At this time, Sea Deli is closing its doors. We are very thankful to all our customers and friends. We'll miss you all."

The group plans to continue to search for a buyer, so there is a chance of finding one in the future and saving the beloved restaurant. 

The deli was known for its fresh, succulent shrimp platters, fried fish plates, and fresh lobster rolls.

