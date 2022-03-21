Popular Body Lotion Recalled Due To Potential Bacteria

A popular lotion product sold nationwide is being recalled due to the potential presence of bacteria.

Kao USA announced a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer in 3- and 10-ounce packages that could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that poses a potential health risk to some.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pluralibacter gergoviae poses little medical risk to healthy people, though some who have certain health problems or are immunocompromised could potentially become infected.

“Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure,” officials said.

The FDA said that further investigation is ongoing to discover the scope of the bacteria issue. Kan USA has already removed the recalled products from warehouses, working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves, and proactively notifying consumers.

Kao USA noted that the recall is limited to Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer in three and 10-ounce packages - no other products are impacted. All recalled items were produced between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2021.

The affected lot codes for the three-ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for a pack of three) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”:

ZU712851;

ZU712871;

ZU712911;

ZU722881;

ZU712861;

ZU712881;

ZU722851.

Affected lot codes for the 10-ounce size (UPC 019100109988):

ZU722741;

ZU722781;

ZU732791;

ZU732811;

ZU722771;

ZU732781;

ZU732801;

ZU732821.

Kao USA said that if a customer has one of those bottles, they should call the company for a free replacement coupon at 1-800-742-8798. A postage-paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers through the mail to return the product.

