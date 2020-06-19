Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular Area Store Closes After Nearly 40 Years In Business

Kathy Reakes
The Red Barn Pet Food & Supplies in Middletown has closed after 39 years.
The Red Barn Pet Food & Supplies in Middletown has closed after 39 years. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A favorite and much loved Hudson Valley business has closed its doors after almost four decades serving animal lovers across the region. 

From dogs to pigs, to kitties and goats, the family-run Red Barn Pet Food & Supplies on Country Road 78 in Orange County announced "with deep sadness," it has closed its Middletown business.

The large red barn-style building, a landmark in the area, has been owned by the Glass family for 39 years.

The family said on Facebook it will miss the "long-lasting relationship with many of our customers and we are beyond thankful for the patronage that you all have given us over the years." 

The business offered a large selection of supplies for all animals and a visit to the store became a kind of ritual or special trip for many.

Many customers took to Facebook to thank the family for all of the years of service.

"We will miss you guys. Victor will miss climbing on the counter to pet the doggies... I will miss the friendly conversations... We wish you the best," said one.

While another posted: "Such wonderful childhood memories here, coming with my dad to get the dogs their treats."

The family said they will "forever cherish" their customer's laughs and moments at the counter.

"On behalf of Jerry, Chuck, Zina, and Amy, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for such an amazing journey."

The big red building is currently listed for sale.

