North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Business

Popular Area Restaurant To Close After Decades-Long Run

Kathy Reakes
Murphy's Restaurant & Pub in New Paltz is closing its door after more than 30 years in business.
A popular area restaurant/pub is closing its doors for good after 34 years in business.

Ulster County staple Murphy's Restaurant & Pub, which opened in 2002 in New Paltz, announced on Facebook that it had sold the go-to spot for food and fun and were looking forward to what the future holds.

"So many memories and so many cherished friendships through our journey," the owners said. "Can’t begin to thank you all for the support, friendship, and love for myself, my family, and Murphy’s." 

The last day to raise a pint and gobble down a giant sandwich is Sunday, April 18, the owners said. 

No word yet on who has purchased the large restaurant and what will replace it.

We will keep you posted. 

Haverstraw Town

