Popular Area Restaurant Set To Reopen, Will Add Ice Cream Parlor

Forced to shut down late last year due to the winter surge of COVID-19 cases, a historic Hudson Valley waterfront restaurant is ready to reopen with a new tasty twist.

On Dec. 1, 2020, the operators of Mariner’s Harbor in Kingston announced that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 prompting a temporary shutdown that was planned to last 10 days.

However, as the virus continued spreading throughout the region, they made the decision on Dec. 10 to temporarily shut down for the winter, a day before they had planned to reopen.

This week, Mariner’s Harbor announced that in April, it will be opening the doors back up, with the front room of the restaurant being transformed into an ice cream parlor featuring Jane's Ice Cream, just in time for the summer.

While the specific official reopening date has not yet been announced, Mariner’s Harbor noted that customers will have the option of enjoying more than 20 flavors of Jane’s Ice Cream cones, milkshakes, and other treats.

