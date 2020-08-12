Popular Area Pub Closes After Nine-Year Run

After nearly a decade, a popular Northern Westchester Irish pub has been forced to close its doors due to a dispute with a landlord over the restaurant’s lease.

True to its name, the Quiet Man Public House on Division Street in Peekskill closed for good last week after nine years in business after the owners were unable to negotiate a new lease with the pub’s landlord.

Owner Cathal “Chuck” McGreal, an Irish immigrant, shared the news of the closure to his customers on Facebook.

“It is with a deep sadness that reaches to the very bottom of my soul, I must say goodbye to all of you. It has been a wild ride these past 9.5 years and I have enjoyed every minute of it,” McGreal stated. “I have strived to provide an authentic Irish experience for our community, a place where friends and families could gather to talk about their day, or celebrate a birthday, graduation, promotion, or to celebrate the life of a loved one gone too soon.

“A place where our Irish diaspora could come and feel a bit like home,” he continued. “A place where the traditional sounds of Irish music wafting through the air and people laughing and singing would make all feel welcome. A place where the creamiest pint of Guinness would bring a smile to the lips that drank it and flavors of Ireland would warm the belly.”

In a statement, the Peekskill Business Improvement District praised McGreal and expressed sadness that the restaurant is forced to shut down while emphasizing that the closure was not related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The restaurant closed despite intervention by local politicians, including Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey, who sought to keep the Quiet Man Public House in business.

“Chuck is emblematic of the Irish immigrant success story,” they stated. “He’s an efficacious businessman and a dedicated community servant in his adopted country and his adopted city. His enthusiasm for all things Irish is contagious - and we will miss that so very much.”

