Popular Area Craft Brewing Company Announces Closure

A Hudson Valley brewery has become the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of the Pine Island Brewing Company in Pine Island in Orange County announced that they will be shuttering their doors for good after more than five years serving customers in the Hudson Valley.

Before shutting down, the brewery has put its merchandise on a 50 percent sale for the rest of the month, and is taking a dollar off its draft pours inside the restaurant as they prepare to close the doors.

“Cheers to a great run,” the owners posted on social media. “Over the past five years, we have been humbled and incredibly grateful for all the wonderful patrons that we have met and shared a beer or laugh with.

“Our team will forever be grateful for the support and friendships that will last many years after (Pine Island Brewing’s) final pour. At this time, however, PIB’s closing hour has come and our last rounds will be served during the month of December.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.