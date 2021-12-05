Pizzeria In Area Announces 'Immediate, Permanent' Closure

A Hudson Valley pizzeria has permanently closed.

The owners of Pie For the People in Kingston made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 27.

"We are saddened to announce the immediate and permanent closure of Pie For The People in Kingston," the post reads. "We want to thank all our customers, their support and for all the love we received throughout the years. We also want to thank our staff for an amazing job and helping us get as far as we did through these crazy times."

The pizzeria was located at 55 Washington Ave. in Kingston.

