Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Last Hudson Valley Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County.

The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook.

Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also closed a Westchester location in Port Chester in Dec. 2020.

"Come and say goodbye, we love our loyal customers more than we can express here," Coals said in the Facebook post.

Patrons of the Bronxville location are asked to call ahead or check Instagram for the restaurant's hours, as they may be inconsistent over the next few weeks, Coals said.

The Coals locations are known for their grilled pizzas and wings.

