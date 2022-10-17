Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bones Found On Hiking Trail In Area, Police Say
Business

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Last Hudson Valley Location

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County.
A pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. 

The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. 

Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also closed a Westchester location in Port Chester in Dec. 2020. 

"Come and say goodbye, we love our loyal customers more than we can express here," Coals said in the Facebook post. 

Patrons of the Bronxville location are asked to call ahead or check Instagram for the restaurant's hours, as they may be inconsistent over the next few weeks, Coals said. 

The Coals locations are known for their grilled pizzas and wings. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.