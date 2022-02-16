Peloton To Close Hudson Valley Facility, With 75 Losing Jobs

Peloton has announced plans to shut down some of its facilities and lay off thousands of employees, including some workers in the region.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the exercise equipment company announced plans to restructure and let go of a total of 2,800 employees globally. CEO John Foley also announced plans to step down.

As part of the restructuring, the facility located in the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon will shut down, causing 75 employees to lose their jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice posted on Feb. 8.

The facility is located at 300 East Sandford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.

The company also shared in another WARN notice that 112 employees will be laid off on Long Island.

The notice said the company plans to close its facility located at 85 Harbor Road in Port Washington, causing 50 employees to lose their jobs.

The company said 62 of the employees at its facility located at 855 Sea Lane in Farmingdale, will also be laid off.

