Palisades Center Looks Back At 20th Anniversary Celebrations

The Palisades Center, the four-story shopping center and entertainment destination in Clarkstown, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The center originally opened for business on March 4, 1998. Ever since, it has served as an area staple, attracting visitors from around the globe.

The center attracts about 24 million visitors per year and features upwards of 225 different shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

Anniversary celebrations included a Lunar New Year cultural event, a “Noiseless” dance party and a circus, just to name a few.

"Congratulations and best wishes to (Palisades Center) on twenty years of success!" said George Hoehmann, Town Supervisor. “(Palisades Center) has become a staple in the Town of Clarkstown and a most desirable shopping and entertainment destination for the entire region. On behalf of the Town of Clarkstown, I wish you much-continued success! Happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year to all!"

In the coming year, the Palisades Center will host a number of new events, authorities say. A St. Patrick’s Day event and a food truck event are just a few activities on the year’s itinerary.

“We were thrilled to celebrate twenty years of Palisades Center in 2018, showcasing our milestones and the evolution of the destination,” said Darrin Houseman, General Manager of Palisades Center. "We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone with the Rockland County community and beyond as we look to the future of Palisades Center — the center of it all.”

For more information, visit the Palisades Center website .

