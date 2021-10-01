Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Projections On Cases, Deaths In Weeks Ahead Released By CDC; What To Expect In NY
Business

Online Bank Of America Outage Affects Thousands

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bank of America
Bank of America Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Coolcaesar

Thousands of customers were locked out of their accounts when Bank of America’s online banking system temporarily went down.

Early on Friday, Oct. 1, the company’s system experienced the issues, according to Bank of America, leading to more than 12,000 customers making complaints to Down Detector, which found that they were unable to access balances or transfer money as many were looking to pay rent on the first of the month.

BOA posted a notice on their website that they were looking into the problem, but assured customers that accounts were secure.

“We're aware some clients are experiencing slowness as they try to access account information,” a spokesperson stated. “We're working to improve the situation asap. Client information remains safe and secure.”

As of midday on Friday afternoon, the system was reportedly back up and running and customers were able to gain back access into their accounts. It is unclear what caused the outage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.