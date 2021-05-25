One Of Just Two Disney Stores In Area, Located In Rockland, Closes

Disney fans have lost their next-to-last shopping stop for all things Mickey in the Hudson Valley with the closure of the county's one remaining Disney Store.

The store located in Rockland County at the Palisades Center in West Nyack has closed permanently, according to the Shop Disney Store locator, shopdisney.com/store-locator-and-special-events.

Disney's other Hudson Valley store, in Orange County at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, remains open.

The Walt Disney Company announced earlier this year it would close about 60 stores in North America.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games, and Publishing.

Young said the company is focusing more on shop-in-shops around the world -- such as in Target stores -- and enhancing their e-commerce access for consumers to purchase Disney products.

Other nearby locations of official Disney Stores include New York City, Danbury, Connecticut, and Paramus, New Jersey, and Wayne, New Jersey.

