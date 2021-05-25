Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

One Of Just Two Disney Stores In Area, Located In Rockland, Closes

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Disney Store in the Palisades Center in West Nyack has closed permanently.
The Disney Store in the Palisades Center in West Nyack has closed permanently. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Disney fans have lost their next-to-last shopping stop for all things Mickey in the Hudson Valley with the closure of the county's one remaining Disney Store.

The store located in Rockland County at the Palisades Center in West Nyack has closed permanently, according to the Shop Disney Store locator, shopdisney.com/store-locator-and-special-events.

Disney's other Hudson Valley store, in Orange County at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, remains open.

The Walt Disney Company announced earlier this year it would close about 60 stores in North America.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games, and Publishing. 

Young said the company is focusing more on shop-in-shops around the world -- such as in Target stores -- and enhancing their e-commerce access for consumers to purchase Disney products.

Other nearby locations of official Disney Stores include New York City, Danbury, Connecticut, and Paramus, New Jersey, and Wayne, New Jersey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.