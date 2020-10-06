Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

No More Shock Collars - National Pet Supply Chain Bans Sale

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Shock collar for a dog Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Polymath38
Dog wearing a shock collar Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: The Hidden

A national pet supplies store will no longer sell electronic “shock” collars noting the devices may cause fear and anxiety in animals.

PetCo announced on Tuesday, Oct. 6, that it would stop selling shock collars at all of its 1,500 stores in the United States and Mexico, the company said. At the same time, the company removed the collars from online sales, as well.

“Electricity may be critical to powering your microwave, but it has no roled for the average pet parent training their dog,” said PetCo CEO Ron Coughlin in a press release.

Coughlin said in most instances PetCo favors “positive reinforcement” training, where good behavior is rewarded instead of bad behavior being punished. The company has started an online petition calling for better regulation of the sale of shock collars to general consumers.

The types of electric shock collars that will no longer be sold at PetCo include human- and bark-activated electronic pet collars.

Pet shock collars have been a concern for dog-lovers for a while. In a quick survey by Edelman Intelligence of 1,000 dog owners, 69 percent said shock collars are a “cruel” training method.

Founded in 1965, PetCo is undergoing a rebranding effort in which the retailer will position itself as “Petco, The Health and Wellness Co.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.