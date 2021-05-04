New Trader Joe's To Open In Hudson Valley

A long-standing rumor will soon become reality as Trader Joe’s is coming to Northern Westchester.

Yorktown Town Supervisor Matt Slater confirmed that the building department has received plans for a new supermarket to be constructed on Crompond Road (Route 202) following months of construction at the shopping center.

Trader Joe’s will join a shopping center at 3200 Crompond Road that has welcomed a new Lowe’s location and Starbucks within the past two years.

The nearest Trader Joe’s locations to the one being constructed in Yorktown Heights are in Southern Westchester, in Hartsdale, and Northern Fairfield County, in Danbury.

“I remember when a couple of years ago we heard from the business community that this wasn’t a possibility,” Slater said about the construction of Trader Joe’s. “Here it is, and I think it’s more proof that Yorktown can attract these big national brands.

“I have repeatedly heard from residents that they wanted a specialty grocer," he continued. "When the town board launched the 'Destination Y' marketing campaign last year, it was precisely to encourage the opening of destinations like Trader Joe's."

The new Trader Joe’s location in Yorktown Heights is expected to open to the public this fall.

