New Owners To Rebrand Restaurant With 32-Year History In Hudson Valley

A favorite Hudson Valley restaurant that recently closed after 32 years will be replaced with a new restaurant focusing on new-American cuisine.

Dutchess County staple Hudson's Ribs and Fish, located in Fishkill, was known for, of course, its fish and ribs, but also for having some of the best steak and seafood dishes around.

A favorite for special events or just a Friday night out, the owners said at the time of the sale that the new owners would be keeping Hudson's name.

But alas, the new owner, also the owner of BarVino Wine Bar & Lounge, which is located on half of Hudson's property, tells Daily Voice the new name will be "Oda" and the food will focus on seafood, meats, pasta, and an array of modern innovative dishes.

Construction has already started on the restaurant and plans are for a grand opening in mid-September.

In the meantime, those looking for a special night can visit BarVino, as they plan to remain open during construction.

