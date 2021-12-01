New Movie Theater To Open In Hudson Valley

A new dine-in movie theater will soon open its doors in Westchester County.

LOOK Dine-in Cinemas will open its new location in Dobbs Ferry on Thursday, Jan. 13, according to a representative for the company.

The movie theater will open at 1 Hamilton St. in Dobbs Ferry, located off the Saw Mill Parkway in Rivertowns Square.

Representatives said the theater will feature eight auditoriums.

The company also operates movie theaters in California, Florida, Arizona and Texas.

The Dobbs Ferry location will be the company's first in New York.

LOOK Dine-in Cinemas offers a selection of pizzas, wraps, desserts, salads and more for in-seat service or at the movie theater bar.

Guests can also order cocktails, beer or wine.

The Dobbs Ferry location will also run a promotion through the end of January, offering guests 25 percent off of food and non-alcoholic beverages, representatives said.

